By Michael Kaluba

The Democratic Governance and Human Rights Advocates-DEGHA- has projected that the high number of independent parliamentary candidates taking part in this year’s elections will have significant impact on the presidential vote and running of business in parliament.

DEGHA National Coordinator Gerald Mutelo who last year predicted that there would be an increased number of independent candidates, tells phoenix news that most independents remain partisan and are campaigning for their original political parties.

Mr. Mutelo says with independent candidates’ loyalty still with respective presidential candidates from the parties that did not adopt them, their popularity on the ground has the potential to influence the electorate to vote for the presidential choice of individual independent candidates.

He says presidential candidates are aware of the potential that lies with keeping independent candidates close especially that they will have voting power in parliament on bills, policies and the developmental agenda of the government.

There are numerous independent candidates across the country among whom most are, aspiring members of the ruling Patriotic Front and UPND that were not adopted and have opted to challenge their former party choice