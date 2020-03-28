PRESS RELEASE: By The Association Of The Indian Community In Zambia (AlCZ) On The Immediate Covid-19 Remedial And Precautionary Measures.

28th March, 2020.

Dear All,

You will have just seen the Coronavirus update at 13hrs today by the Hon. Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya. The number of confirmed cases in now 28, and most of those cases arise from those that travelled to Pakistan and upon returning those that came in contact with them.

The situation is very serious and concerning not only to us all but the public at large, as the number of positive cases continue to rapidly increase by the day. As you are all aware, if the spread is not controlled, the consequences would be catastrophic, affecting all. We have to be responsible and not allow the situation to get any worse.

Consequently, the Association of the Indian Community in Zambia (AlCZ) is requesting members from both the Hindu and Muslim Communities to:

(1) Immediately go into self imposed isolation for at least a period of two weeks; and

(2.) Close all business houses for a period of two weeks.

However, during this period of self isolation, those running essential services should remain open, namely; pharmacies, millers and food stores. But again we urge these essential services providers to adhere to strict Hygiene Standards as prescribed by the Ministry of Health.

For those households that have domestic workers living on site, please ensure that they are adequately briefed on the importance of hygiene and should equally also be self isolated within the confines of the domestic quarters.

For those that have domestic help, who come from other areas, please provide them with adequate food rations and money and equally ask them to return home and self isolate themselves in their respective homes.

With these immediate remedial and precautionary measures, we pray that the spread will be significantly curtailed.

Again we request you all to strictly observe the above, be responsible and safe. Should you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact us.

Yours Sincerely,

Mr Zuber Dasu

Secretary General – AICZ

+260 977 774040

Mr. Ismail Khankara

Board Member – AICZ

Media and Publicity

+260 977 411 333

Mr. Nitesh Patel

Board Member – AICZ

+260 977 740646