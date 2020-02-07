“Ine Nkandu Luo ndimuBemba, ndimu Bisa, teti tuyebula UmuTonga uwakuMonze Ukwisa pyanika kuno iyoo”

TRIBALISM-A LOOK AT SOME OF THE LAWS IN ZAMBIA….According to section 70 (1) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, : ‘Any person who utters any words or publishes any writing expressing or

showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for any person or group of persons wholly or mainly

because of his or their race, tribe, place of origin or colour is guilty of an offence and is

liable on conviction to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years’…..very clear….We are all children of God, full stop….