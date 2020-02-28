Intelligence information is emerging that President Edgar Lungu ordered the security forces to aim to kill the rioters at the height of the gassing incidents that rocked Zambia.

Highly ranked government officials have revealed that President Lungu ordered the military and police officers patrolling the streets to shoot at people in an effort to quell the violence.

It is believed that President Lungu met the Service Chiefs at State House over two weeks ago where the instruction was issued.

The sources said President Lungu has assured the security forces that his government will protect officers and that one would be indicted for murder.

President Lungu’s position has been backed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya who justified the killing of people by security forces.

During a news briefing this week, Mrs Siliya said Zambians should be comfortable when the police shoot in order to maintain peace during riots.

Ms. Siliya said police have every right to shot at protestor’s as a way of quilling unrests.

But opposition NDC President Chishimba Kambwili has condemned the justification by Ms. Siliya on extra judicial killings.

Dr. Kambwili is shocked that Ms. Siliya is seemingly encouraging the police to be killing innocent citizens.

Dr. Kambwili has since demanded for an apology from Ms. Siliya for justifying the henious killings of innocent persons by police.

He has since urged President Edgar Lungu to fire the Chief Government spokesperson saying her reasoning is questionable especially on important fundamental principles such as the right to life.