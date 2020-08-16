INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT WHICH CANNOT CREATE JOBS AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE PEOPLE IS USELESS.

George Sichula

NDC Copperbelt provincial Chairman

It is bad to note that the PF Government has no clear plan for the infrastructure development. As we speak, most of the infrastructure development they have put up have even turned out to be white elephants. We are aware that some sugar coated structures are simply there for a show to sustain their stay in power. Making shortlived and poor quality roads to qualify their slogan” sonta epowabomba ” What’s the point of bringing infrastructure development when jobs cannot be created for the people? Levels of unemployment are worrying the NDC despite the PF boasting about their so-called infrastructure development. We appreciate the PF Government for the slogan sonta epowabomba but how many jobs have you created?

There is no doubt that infrastructure is the key component of the investment climate, leading to reduced costs of doing business and enabling people to access markets. Fundamentally, infrastructure promotes trade and integration into world markets, and is key to human development, including the delivery of social services such as health and education. The PF Government lacks a vision for the Infrastructure development. Maintenance culture is also lacking. Most infrastructures are now decayed and need repair or replacement.

We appreciate for all the shopping malls country wide but Zambians have no money to buy. How many teachers and nurses are in suspense for deployment today? If infrastructure development cannot create jobs for the people then it is called useless and money wasting.

Fikapwa