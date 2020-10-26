By Chipenzi McDonald

INHIBITIVE BAIL CHARGES: THE CASES OF CK AND ROMEO KANG’OMBE.

Being an opposition politician worth the name in Zambia has become hazardous, expensive and makes one an endangered species.

If u are not arrested you are discriminated and marginalised including your associates and when ARRESTED, the you denial police bond and when you taken to court for bail, the cost and conditions are extremely high and harsh respectively to try and keep you longer in prison due to failure to raise the money and meet the conditions.

The bail conditions attached to a politician convicted for an offence or arrested are too high, prohibitive and are political injustice.

There is no way the judiciary can impose such heavy conditions and costs on persons seeking constitutional rights so that when they fail, they continue to keep them in the gaols.

Therefore i find the bail conditions imposed on Sesheke MP, Romeo Kang’ombe of K200, 000 and NDC President, Chishimba Kambwili of K300, 000 as outrageous and inconsiderate.

With the harsh economic conditions and the negative impact of Covid-19 on citizens regardless whether politicians, bishops or drivers, the court must help those facing political persecution find justice accordingly without looking at their status in society.

This is so especially that these magistrates and judges have this discretion to impose such reasonable and affordable bail conditions.

Citizens run to court for justice when being unwarrantly being persecuted by the polutcial system and the courts must not be seen to add more salt to the persecution.

Let us pursue true justice according to the word of God.

I submit