21-09-2020

STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE PRESS RELEASE .

——

INJUSTICE IN POLITICS MUST BE CONDEMNED BY ALL- ( PRIVATISATION )

—–

It is Apparently Clear that the Patriotic Front (PF) led government, is Pursuing a Policy of Fixing Political Opponents before 2021. The Recent Calls for a Commission of Enquiry for Privatisation, is welcome, if we mean well in public Interests.

However, if it is to just fix One Hakainde Hichilema, it is; unjust, misplaced, flivorous , and malicious. The concept of ‘lawfare’, meaning, using the law dubiously, to fix Political Opponents on flimsy, and tramped- up charges, is an injustice.

Therefore, as Movement for National Transformation (MNT), we call on our Competent Courts, to remain judiciously; independent, impartial , and with integrity in managing Judicial Matters before it. Courts have a duty to convict the guilty , and aquit the innocent. The use of our Courts, by Corrupt politicians, to Convict the Innocent , and acquit the guilty, is what spells Despotic and a corrupt Political Leadership.

Furthermore, we call on all our Competent Lawyers in the Country and State Counsels, to uphold the Professional Ethics of the legal profession, and not be used for Corruption, or selfish aggrandizement for pecuniary Gain. As Lawyers, we must uphold the Professional Ethics, and conduct worthy of the legal Practitioners Act. Integrity, and Constitutionalism, must be the criterion upon which all actions on merit are judged. Selfish and Wayward Lawyers, who are being used for perpetuation of injustice, must introspectively rethink, why they accepted the noble profession, in the first place. Zambia needs answers, we must look to credible lawyers, as learned Colleagues, to assist the ailing nation.

Moreover, in a Christian nation, injustice is an abomination to God. God hates injustice. Whoever rules among men, must be just and fear God, and provide visionary leadership as the morning light with clear direction, as seen in ( 2 Samuel 23