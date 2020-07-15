This is what we call wisdom, not ati I support what GBM said ati ‘no go area for HH or he will urinate in his pants’, and a Chief says such divisive venom is fine and fair!

INKHOSI YAMA KHOSI COUNSELS POLITICIANS AHEAD OF 2021

Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni of Eastern province has called on politicians to respect one another ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The traditional Leader says politicians should engage in peaceful campaigns and not politics of insults and violence.

He says the insults and violence seen among political players are worrying the Chiefs.

Chief Mpezeni said this in an interview with ZNBC news at his Palace in Chipata.

He said Chiefs should continue counseling their political subjects to uphold peace and unity.

Chief Mpezeni said the insults by politicians being recorded in the media bring shame to the traditional leadership.

He said some politicians behave as if they do not come from traditional backgrounds or chiefdoms.