By CIC Editors.

(SPIT IT OUT: LET IT OUT)

INNOCENT KALIMANSHI AT THE EDGE

A Story by Edward Roy Makayi.

They call him PF National Commander, America 1, Ebenezer 1, bleacher etc but his real names are Innocent Kalimanshi a Zambian with a Green national registration card. Most of all a politician and very active political player in the ruling Patriotic Front.

Innocent Kalimanshi came on a scene way back and his political story traces from many things. Today I feel compelled to write about him because what seems to be funny and politics can actually consume someone.

When I watched the video of him crying for help from judges, courts and so on most of all he called on Zambians to listen and pay attention to what is going on to him. The police are allegedly looking for him and he made it very clear that how can he the oppressee be summoned to police when the oppressors are free as he says his camp was attacked, his youths attacked, properties damaged etc.

I have been an ardent follower of Innocent Kalimanshi life his comic but jovial videos ranging from fun, to Gospel Ebenezer drama that went viral and nicknamed him as such. Whether Innocent Kalimanshi dreams of traveling to America or not it’s a story for another day but what makes him choose America in his comic jovial style is the art of the strength America is known as a super power of the world. He prides himself as a super power to the American status hence the title “American”.

Of all the videos of Innocent Kalimanshi daring or speaking his mind out the latest one seems to be a call from a drowning man at the deed heart of the ocean calling for help as he seems to have been tied to a very heavy rock and he can’t swim anymore. Innocent Kalimanshi is asking for help and if we don’t pay attention we would just wake up one day to catastrophic news of his death and the country will live on like no mans business. He has often spoken openly about his enemies who are after him right there in PF.

Where is the police? Where is the president, where are the leaders in PF? Is this about Innocent Kalimanshi or there is something Zambians should know what is going on in PF?.

The truth is that PF is the most disorganized political party in Zambia ever and Innocent Kalimanshi is just one person who has exposed the inner ills within the party. He has been suspended and disowned by the party Secretary General and he is in Court with Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo over defamation.

Mainly if we talk politics every political party has internal issues just like in UPND, NDC or any different party such differences are normal but when someone is calling for help in the manner Kalimanshi is doing it tells you that the gravity of the problem is bigger and beyond politics.

How did he find himself in that situation?.

This is a person many will say has been a pillar of strength among PF cadres. He openly say that he single handedly paid for his soldiers to make sure that the current president was made the presidential candidate in Kabwe. We don’t know how to prove this but it’s in public domain what he says I don’t think he can lie but I also believe that his way of expressing himself could cost him but is it in the manner that it’s happening?.

To some extent I am a victim of PF violence and unfair treatment. I reacted the same way to Hon Stephen Kampyongo when he came to attack the UPND camp in Kasama and when I insulted him and reacted viciously I was warned that the police are looking for me. I openly said the police can not look for me for anything before arresting the oppressor first who happens to be Hon Stephen Kampyongo. I took responsibility for everything I said without any apologies to make because you can’t unfairly provoke someone and later on send the police to him I told him am just getting started even if he takes me to court I can even insult him right there in front of the judges to send a message to other leaders to behave themselves if they want respect from youths especially cadres because certain cadres like me I know my rights but certainly no one has the right to endanger me and later on use the police over my reaction the violence is eminent to date those who followed my outbursts in Kasama I fully take responsibility for saying what I said because a grown up man called a leader and a cabinet Minister can not behave the way Hon Kampyongo behaved and expect respect. I mean he brought cadres at night to attack our camp the cadres ransacked our foodstuffs, beat and injured people properties where damaged and stolen so honestly speaking no matter how good you are how would you react when the whole Home affairs Minister the boss of the police is the one in the forefront perpetrating violence like a common thug where can you run for help?

I don’t know the gravity of Innocent Kalimanshi situation but he seems to be feeling the same wrath from the people he has.

You may think youths in Zambia or politics is a dirty game but this goes to tell you that leadership in Zambia especially from the ruling side has been a challenge. We will keep monitoring the affairs of Innocent Kalimanshi though the man is suffocating it’s just a matter of time they will get him. Will he be arrested? Killed or what?. Innocent Kalimanshi may be a PF cadre but he is a Zambian, a husband and a father to 12 children and when a Zambian asks for help we should render it. How he found himself in that situation is exactly what the system designed for youths instead of helping youths to be skilled and be part of governance you instead use them as tools of violence this is exactly what the situation of Kalimanshi brings and it will not end on Kalimanshi. In other countries that’s how rebels are formed one day I will be vindicated to my 2019 words of having reckless leaders. Imagine he had his own soldiers that helped president Lungu to be adopted he funded those soldiers because president Lungu had no money today his soldiers where attacked like how did youths in Zambia started having their own soldiers? When I ask where Zambia Army is to take keen interest of this trend of PF cadres and their soldiers issue they should be listening here we are. More popcorns please.

Written by Edward Roy Makayi

Edited by CIC Editorial section.

CIC PRESS TEAM