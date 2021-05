PF DENIES KALIMANSHI

by Nchimunya Ng’andu

The Patriotic Front (PF) have denied self proclaimed National Commander Innocent ‘Ama Amelicans’ Kalimanshi saying he is not a member of the party.

Party Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says Kalimanshi has never been a member of the PF ever since he left to join the opposition UPND.

The Deputy Secretary General was reacting to the fracas which transpired at the Party Secretariat on Saturday morning.