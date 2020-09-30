DAVIES MWILA WARNS INDIVIDUALS PRETENDING AS PF CADRES

BY STAFF REPORTER

Ruling Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has clarified that Innocent Kalimanshi popularly known as ‘Inno’ is not a member of the party.

Innocent Kalimanshi who identifies himself as ‘National Commander’ was recently seen holding a press briefing where he was launching party regalia while endorsing President Edgar Lungu as party candidate for next year’s polls.

But Mr. Mwila has indicated that Mr. Kalimanshi wants to tarnish the image of the party and that he will not tolerate such acts.

30-09-2020 5FM-ENDS///