Inonge Wina says the source of the money that a ‘good Samaritan’ used to pay for the ministers who stayed in office illegally after parliament was dissolved in 2016 is not important at all but that the obligation was settled. Ummmh!

How can the source of such a huge amount of money not be important to a party and a government that claims to be fighting corruption?

Inonge has really lowered the bar of transparency, accountability and indeed that of corruption. Why?

Power has blinded her from seeing wrong as wrong. She has lost the sense of smell for corruption. They are indeed right when they say that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

In the light of what is being said about the identity of the person who settled this obligation and his questionable deals with the government, what Inonge is saying can’t be justified.

If the money was from a clean source why conceal the identity of this ‘good Samaritan’.

The truth is that the money is from a ‘bad Samaritan’ who has been doing questionable deals with government.

But our big worry today is not really the identity of the bad Samaritan but how Inonge has lost the high moral ground she used to stand on and become like any other Patriotic Front leader. She has really gotten entangled in this party’s web of corruption. Will she be able to disentangle herself from the Patriotic Front’s web of corruption? We think time for that has ran out. Unfortunately for Inonge, at her age she doesn’t have enough years to live and cleanse herself of this bad image. She will die discredited. This will be her legacy.