By Michael Kaluba

The Foundation for Democratic Process -FODEP- has advised republican vice president Inonge Wina to stop using the failure of constitutional bill number 10 of 2019 to block any pending amendments to the public order act which can be done outside the failed bill.

FODEP Executive Director George Chimembe tells phoenix news that the country must move on progressively and make laws without hoodwinking Zambians into believing that no constitutional amendments can be made without the failed bill 10.

Mr. Chimembe has also advised Mrs. Wina to stop politicking when responding to questions in parliament and to stop blaming the opposition for the failure of bill 10 which he says essentially failed because it was discriminatory and aimed at favouring the ruling elite.

Last week, Mrs. Wina told parliament that government is not considering amending the public order act ahead of the 2021 general elections saying the opposition missed the opportunity to repeal perceived unfavourable laws when they shot down the controversial bill number 10.

And Mr. Chimembe says FODEP foresees widespread distribution of money and other materials to various parts of the country by the ruling patriotic front using the disaster management and mitigation unit -DMMU- as a front for campaign as has been witnessed in past elections.

