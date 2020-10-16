VEEP INONGE WINA ASSURES THAT SUSPECTED UPND CADRES WHO ABDUCTED TWO POLICE OFFICERS WILL BE BROUGHT TO BOOK

By Leah Ngoma

Vice President Inonge wina has assured the nation that police will ensure all the suspected UPND cadres who were involved in the alleged abduction and assaulting of two police officers from Mpika police station are brought to book.

Mrs Wina told parliament this morning during the vice president’s question time that it is regrettable that the abduction was carried out in the presence of some senior party officials.

She explains that the incident happened when police officers tried to rescue members of the public who were beaten after they refused to respond to the opposition party slogans which were being flaunted by the cadres who were driving in a convoy.

Responding to a question from Serenje Member of Parliament Maxwell Kabanda who wanted to know what government is doing about the matter, Mrs Wina says it is regrettable that police officers who were supposed to intercept the suspects allowed them to escape.

She has however indicated that the police will ensure all those involved are arrested.

But the UPND through its Secretary General Stephen Katuka has distanced the party from the incident that happened in Muchinga, and is urging the police to do its work professionally and avoid accusing the opposition party without evidence.

PHOENIX NEWS