By Chileshe Mwango

Vice President Inonge Wina says disasters witnessed in some parts of Lusaka Thursday are mainly man-made.

This follows flooding that took place in some parts of Lusaka such as on the Great East Road and surrounding areas,

prompting the Vice President, Ministers Of Defence, Local Government, Environment and other concerned stakeholders to undertake a familiarization tour of the affected areas which include Kaunda Square Stage 1 and 2, Mumana and Chamba Valley.

Mrs. Wina says people should prepare themselves for disasters which are as a result of climate change but however notes the need for people to adhere to council laws if such disasters are to be avoided.

She has since directed the Lusaka City Council, the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unity –DMMU- and the Defence Forces to partner and ensure they drain water from all affected areas.

Mrs. Wina has also challenged authorities to desist from demolishing structures that have reached roof level saying such actions should be done while at foundation level.

The Vice president has wondered why the local authority waits until there is a disaster for it to take action.

And residents of Chamba Valley have told the Vice President that a contractor who was working on the drainage project under the millennium challenge account has damaged the terrain of the area which has resulted in constant flooding in the area and causing some houses to collapse.

And in a related development, Engineering Institution of Zambia President Eugene Hazeele has recommended that as a long term measure, the culvert at Mumana Pleasure Resort be replaced with a modern one.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Town Clerk Alex Mwansa says the Kalikiliki Stream needs urgent re-engineering to avert the flooding of houses along the stream and Salama Park.

Mr Mwansa said human activities especially illegal constructions along the stream have contributed to the floods being experienced in the area.

Speaking during an on the spot check of the trail of destruction left by floods due to heavy rains yesterday, Mr Mwansa says some structures along the corridor of the stream will have to be demolished with immediate effect to pave way for re-engineering.

PHOENIX NEWS