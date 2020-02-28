By Prudence Siabana and Leah Ngoma

Vice President Inonge Wina says criminals gassing people are now targeting police officers in an attempt to distract them.

Speaking in parliament this morning during the vice president’s question time, Mrs. Wina said the move is meant to make the police ineffective.

Mrs. Wina has however stated that the police have done its work well so far and have arrested suspects in connection with the gassing incidents despite the attacks being well planned.

She has reiterated that the law enforcement agencies will ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

Meanwhile, the Non-Governmental Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Council-NGOCC- is concerned over president Edgar Lungu’s silent on the gassing of citizens by some unknown people which has resulted in loss of lives through mob justice.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, NGOCC Chairperson Mary Mulenga says the silence by the head of state is worrying as Zambians need to hear the reassuring voice from the father of the nation.

Yesterday, president Lungu during his meeting with diplomats assured that he will soon address the nation on the current happenings in the country.

