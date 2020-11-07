VEEP STILL ‘BITTER’ OVER BILL 10 COLLAPSE
By RHODAH MVULA
Vice President Inonge Wina says she is still disappointed with the failure of bill number 10.
Ms. Wina says the UPND have done a disservice to the women, the youths and people with disabilities who were guaranteed some safe seats in the house.
Ms. Wina says when a progressive bill is brought before the floor of the house, it must be supported by all members of Parliament.
She adds that it is a Right for every woman and young people to participate in the governance of the country.-Diamond TV Zambia
She’s a NASTY SHAMELESSLY LYING OLD WOMAN!
Bill 10 was not about the disabled, the Youths and Women! The Devil is in the Details of Bill 10 which none in PF is talking about. PF should be ashamed for trying to ride on the back of the disabled, the youths and women to hide their evil intentions behind Bill 10!
Just declare a day of National mourning for Bill 10! We understand how it hurts to lose!