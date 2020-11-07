VEEP STILL ‘BITTER’ OVER BILL 10 COLLAPSE

By RHODAH MVULA

Vice President Inonge Wina says she is still disappointed with the failure of bill number 10.

Ms. Wina says the UPND have done a disservice to the women, the youths and people with disabilities who were guaranteed some safe seats in the house.

Ms. Wina says when a progressive bill is brought before the floor of the house, it must be supported by all members of Parliament.

She adds that it is a Right for every woman and young people to participate in the governance of the country.-Diamond TV Zambia