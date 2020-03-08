By Matthew Kanganja

Stakeholders have urged Vice President Inonge Wina to reconsider her stance of contesting the next general election.

Recently Mrs. Wina disclosed that she is still energetic to serve for another term in office.

but in an interview with phoenix news today, GEARS initiative Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi says it is shocking that political figures of the vice president caliber will hold on to power at the expense of allowing other capable younger people.

Mr. Chipenzi says the perception by politicians that there’s no retirement age in politics is wrong and detrimental to the country’s democracy.

Meanwhile, Youth for Parliament Representative, Reagan Mubatsa says it is unfortunate and worrying that most politicians are not willing to mentor young people to take up their positions.

PHOENIX NEWS