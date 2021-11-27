INONGE WINA’S HOUSE FACES DEMOLITION

By DARIUS CHOONYA

Former Vice President Inonge Wina’s house built on Lusaka’s forest 27 is set for demolition as she has been given 28 days in which to raze the structure.

Others served with the notice to demolition their houses are former Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya and former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa.

This is because the houses were constructed by the developers without obtaining the planning permission from the Lusaka City Council as required under the Urban and Regional Planning Act no. 3 of 2015 of the laws of Zambia.

In an interview with Diamond News, Lusaka City council Assistant Director- City Planning Chansa Mwila says the council will not allow people to continue construction of their houses without planning permits from the local authority.

Mr.Mwila says those who are affected have been given an ultimatum of up to December 28, 2021 in which to have their houses demolished failure to which the authority will move in.

And when contacted for a comment, one of the affected people Edify Hamukale who is former Southern Province Minister says he is not aware of any Enforcement notice by the local authority claiming that he is out of town.

In 2019, Former President Edgar Lungu Degazetted Forest 27 for residential and commercial purposes.

