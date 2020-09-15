Mark Simuwe Writes…

INSIDE PF PROPAGANDA

It is time for by-elections in Lukasha and Mwansabombwe, and one of the ways to win the seats is to unsettle the opposition by threatening arrests.

This kind of treatment of opposition political leaders will go-on up to 2021 elections.

Since PF believes , Zambians fear anything else than arrests, they will rely on threatening arrests.

But I do not blame the opposition leaders for showing fear today; It is because it has dawned on them that they have no serious supporters. In politics , opponents can kill while everyone watches.

Opposition leaders by now know that their followers are cowards as such leaders will try at all cost to avoid being in cells.

Sean Tembo was brutally attacked and got injured during his 42 fire engines purchase protest, but what have his supporters done?

To stop this fear does not require HH to stand firm nor Harry Kalaba, KBF ,Tembo ,Banda nor Kambwili to stand firm; they have stood before but what have their supporters done? They went into hiding.

There lies the difference between Zambian political supporters and those of Malawi, Kenya ,Sudan , and Zimbabwe.

Zambians are cowards; they start mourning their leaders when they hear of arrests instead of protecting their leaders.

They start throwing insults instead of strategizing.

No leader in the world can stand if his/her supporters are folding their tails in fear.

Political leaders have often stood alone before and their supporters have gone into hiding.

Let me demonstrate; HH was in prison for 127 days, but what did his own supporters do ?

Nothing! Many of them went into hiding.

Some started praying and fasting.

If HH wanted , he could have run away the moment he had information that he was going to be arrested, but chose to be behind bars.

Today , you hear some Zambians saying HH is a coward.

Question: Is there a political leader in Zambia who has ever served for 127days in Prison?

Do you want him to serve in prison for 10 years for you to understand that he has sacrificed ?

Isn’t 127 days not enough for you to protect him ?

The time Zambians shall be ready to go behind bars with their leaders will be the begining of true democracy in Zambia.

Zambians amaze me.Wake up!

Kambwili has been arrested many times ,but what have his supporters done? Nothing!

Note that politics is not a religion, this is why there is propaganda.

PF knows that , If Chishimba Kambwili can be kept home, since he relied on Covid-19 to stay away from court, that works well politically for PF.

If HH can be told that he may be summoned by ACC, he may be kept home and not go to Mwansabombwe and Lukasha , this will work well for the PF.

A lot of fake information has been used against him. As Johnny Corn once said ,” Alternative facts and fake news are just other names for propaganda”.

This is time to understand the PF political gimmicks.

I urge the opposition to do the opposite of what the PF puts in and you have the victory.

There is no doubt that the PF is good at propaganda than any other political party in Zambia so far.

Zambians do not appreciate common sense when choosing political leaders. They are swayed easily through lies and deciet.

As Robert Heinlein once said, ” you can sway a thousand men by appealing to their prejudices quicker than you can convince one man by logic.”

But this propaganda has short-legs and can be understood easily.

It does not require critical thinkers.

Truth be told, PF is at its weakest since its inception , and its only survival is propaganda , abuse of state machinery and law breaking.

Understanding propaganda and protecting the law is the only way to unsettle the PF.

Napwisha!