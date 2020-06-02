ZAMBIA international striker Justine Shonga, has denied reports coming from South Africa that police were after him for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend identified as Zinhle Khumalo on 24th May, 2020.

According to a report published by South African tabloid, The Sun, Khumalo lodged a complaint of assault against the former Nkwazi star who was arrested and handed bail but failed to appear before the authorities on Tuesday.

According to the article, it was indicate that a magistrate had issued an arrest warrant for Shonga of which the Chipolopolo forward has promised to find the author of the story.

“Awe (no) it’s fake news boi (my friend), we want to find out who wrote it, we will get back to you soon but it’s not true,” said Shonga.

Sunday Sun Newspaper reported that Shonga was arrested after beating up Zinhle at a townhouse in Midrand after she found him with another woman.

Meanwhile, the Zambian striker has not been seeing game time at Orlando Pirates and is rumoured to be looking for a move away, and has been linked with a few other teams including Simba SC.

According to Eymael, who is head coach at Tanzanian giants Yanga, the only problem is his salary demands of $15,000 per month.

Report: Bright Tembo, THE MAST