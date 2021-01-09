INSPIRATION SYLVIA TEMBO MASEBO.

Sylvia Masebo, born on March 7, 1963, is a Zambian politician and entrepreneur. She holds a degree in Banking and Finance.

Currently the National Mobilisation chairperson for the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND), Ms Masebo served in the MMD and PF governments at ministerial level.

She was elected Chongwe member of parliament first in 2001 as a representative of Zambian Republican Party (ZRP) and then later,

MMD in 2003.

Ms Masebo came into prominence in the 1990s as Deputy Mayor of Lusaka and MMD Deputy Treasurer. Even before the mass defections from the MMD in response to Chiluba’s third-term ambitions, Ms Masebo had led a large group of dissatisfied MMD members out of the party. By the time of the 2001 elections, she had joined the newly established Zambian Republican Party (ZRP), headed by former Minister of Defence Ben Mwila. On the ZRP ticket, she was elected as a parliamentarian in Chongwe District. In 2003, Masebo was one of the opposition parliamentarians who were co-opted by President Levy Mwanawasa into Cabinet, becoming Minister for Local Government and Housing.

In August 2005, she was transferred to Health to succeed Brigadier General Brian Chituwo. Ms Masebo was instrumental in politically defending the reversal of the health reforms in Parliament. Her tenure, however, was cut short when she decided to formally cross over to the MMD, forcing her to vacate her seat in Parliament and her ministerial position. This allowed her, however, to defend her seat on an MMD ticket in the 2006 elections.

Following the elections, she returned to her old post as Minister of Local Government, which she held until Mr Rupiah Banda came to power in 2008. She failed to be appointed minister for opposing Mr Banda’s succession of Mwanawasa. She then joined Mr Michael Sara’s PF and played an instrumental role in campaigning for regime change. During Mr Sata’s tenure, she served as Minister of Tourism and Arts until March 20, 2014.

Today, the Zambian political story would be incomplete without the mention of women like her who have played a key role in the country’s democratic dispensation.