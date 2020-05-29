The 17-year-old girl, who filmed George Floyd’s death in the hands of Minneapolis police, has hit out at critics who said she should have done more to help the victim. Floyd died on Monday after a cop knelt on his neck for several minutes during an arrest, ignoring the victim’s pleas that he could not breathe.

The incident, which was filmed by Darnella Frazier and shared on Facebook, went viral, sparking global outrage in the manner in which Floyd was pinned to the ground. The arresting officers were also condemned for paying no regard to the victim’s pleas as well as concerns raised by onlookers, including Frazier.

Despite the widespread condemnation of the incident, a section of people, however, called out the teenager for not stepping in to help Floyd, even going as far as accusing her of posting the video for attention and financial gain.

In a Facebook post denying the accusations on Wednesday, Frazier, highlighted she is a “minor” and she could not do anything because she was “scared.”

“I’m doing it for clout?? For attention?? What ?? To get paid ?? Now y’all just sound dumb and ignorant!! I don’t expect anyone who wasn’t placed in my position to understand why and how I feel the way that I do !!” she shared.

“MIND YOU I am a minor ! 17 years old, of course I’m not about to fight off a cop I’m SCARED wtf. I don’t give 2 f*cks about what y’all would’ve did because was y’all there ?? NO. Fighting would’ve got someone else killed or in the same position George (may he Rest In Peace) was in !”

She also said she should rather be lauded for filming the incident and sharing it on social media.

“If it wasn’t for me 4 cops would’ve still had their jobs , causing other problems. My video went worldwide for everyone to see and know !! His family was reached out to!,” she continued. “The police most definitely would’ve swept it under the rug with a cover up story. Instead of bashing me, THANK ME! Because that could’ve been one of your loved ones and you would want to see the truth as well.”

Speaking to TMZ, Frazier’s mom said her daughter already suffers from social anxiety and the incident, coupled with the negativity she has received on social media, has left the teenager traumatized.

“I’ve seen him die,” the teenager said in a video posted by NowThis after she returned to the scene of the killing. “Everybody’s asking me how do I feel? I don’t know how to feel cause it’s so sad, bro.”

“They killed this man. And I was right there, I was like 5 feet away,” she continued. “It is so traumatizing.”

The four officers involved in the incident, have been arrested. Protests in the city continued for the third day after Floyd’s death. Buildings, including the Minneapolis Third Precinct police station were set ablaze.