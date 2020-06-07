By Justin Lombe

INSTEAD OF TACKLING LUNGU THE MONSTER HE SO WILLINGLY CREATED, KBF BEGINS TO ATTACK HH.

Ba KBF ba kawalala imwe, your lawyer’s practising licence has been revoked by LAZ so many times for stealing client’s funds, the Zambians haven’t also forgotten that you forged documents from the Registrar of societies and woke up a judge in the middle of the night to initiate the biggest nightmare and fraud in EDGAR LUNGU, as President of Zambia. HH is not your class, stop cherry picking and corrupting his words and sit down!

Justin Lombe