INSTITUTE AN INDEPENDENT INQUIRY IN THE HONEYBEE SCANDAL-HH

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema has demanded that an independent inquiry into the honeybee scandal be instituted.

Presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has said in a statement that president Edgar Lungu should exercise an act of leadership integrity and institute the inquiry to ascertain the culprits responsible for bringing substandard condoms and health kits.

Mr. Bwalya says while the anti-corruption commission (acc) is already conducting investigations into the matter, the independence of the commission in the matter is under threat due to excessive political pressure.

He says the nation is aware of the haste with which the honeybee contract was awarded as well as the deliberate bypass of due procedures with the aim to abuse public resources.

Mr. Bwalya adds that the inquiry must specifically deal with the question of whether minister of health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya knew who the principal beneficiaries to the contract were of which he should be held accountable if he did.