INSULTING PART OF HH’S DNA- PF DSG

PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says Zambians were shocked when UPND President Hakainde Hichilema insulted ZNBC Reporter Bangwe Naviley Chisenga on August 9, 2016 with insults that were covered on ZNBC for simply asking him a question.

Speaking in Mwansabombwe District, Luapula Province today, Mrs. Phiri also says Mr. Hichilema insulted FDD President Edith Nawakwi when he told her that she could not be leader of an alliance because of challenges in her marriage.

She adds that Mr. Hichilema also insulted her but her husband Mr. Phiri advised her not to broadcast the actual insults recorded on the phone.

The PF Deputy Secretary General says it was also disturbing when Mr. Hichilema insulted former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa.

She has since urged the people of Mwansabombwe and Lukashya not to vote foe UPND on Thursday this week because of the insults he unleashed on the people of Lukashya.