STELLA SATA WROTE:

“”Youths are angry but don’t know what or who they are angry with.

Y’all are keyboard warriors. The same people who castigated Chellah now stand with him. Yet only on social media. When you were supposed to protest for Chellah, you didn’t show up. He is still in jail.

Today, you didn’t show up. When B Flow went to State House you came at him because your anger is only evident behind your screens.

Manje ine nilibe na ntau ya ivo. Insults don’t phase me.

Side chicks daughter…. Yup that’s me. So?

Husband beats me? Okay. So?

I’m broke? Okay. So?

Sata brought this mess? Okay. So?

I have a silver spoon in my mouth? Okay. So?

NEXT? COME AT ME WITH SOMETHING I DON’T ALREADY KNOW. Cause ve mukamba ivo niviziba elo sivinimvesa kuyipa. Your youth protest was a well organized flop. It was a joke. Well planned on Facebook and not anywhere else.

I said it.

Use the energy you use to insult me, to regroup and restrategize. Insele bonse twalishishiba… But only fools use insults to cause injury because they can’t form any other argument.

Nayenda muku gona… I’m sure I’ll find my followers have grown by tomorrow.

Good night disgruntled youths.””