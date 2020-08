INTELLIGENCE CHIEF DIES

Director General of the Intelligence Mr Samuel Nkhoma has died at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital.

Zambia Reports sources have revealed that Mr Nkhoma died this morning at Levy Hospital where he was battling COVID-19.

This is the first time in the country’s history that a serving chief of the Zambia Security Intelligence Service has died.

More details to come…

MHSRIP