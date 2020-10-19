By Banda Sakanya

Copperbelt~ Kalulushi

INTENSE PRESSURE FORCES THE POLICE TO CANCEL HH’S CALL OUT IN MPIKA

HH is not an ordinary person that the police can simply call anywhere at will without substantial substance of truth.

PIG Kanganja is a disaster of a policeman who has never served at any command level no wonder his hullabaloo at managing the police service.

The call out for HH by the police has been cancelled because of pressure from the Zambian people.

Hon Kampyongo in his statement warned the UPND against moving in an entourage of 1000 cars to Mpika where HH was summoned to appear..

Kampyongo further disclosed that Sesheke MP hon Kangombe was on the vehicle were two police officers and five civil servants of Muchinga province were abducted, bundled and later assaulted.

Furthermore Kampyongo accused some opposition political parties of going to east africa to seek funding, adding that their funders were encouraging them to engage in lawlessness and he said the opposition have plans to deliberately cause violence ahead of 2021.

QUESTIONS

How powerful was un armed Sesheke MP hon Kangombe to have abducted, bundled and assulted the two armed policemen and the five civil servants?

What did Kampyongo mean when he said he will not allow HH to be escorted by 1000 cars, if HH was not summoned by the police in Mpika as opposed to Mwata Katongo’s statement that HH was not summoned by any police station?

Is Kampyongo in right state of his mind to insinuate that the opposition are going to the East African countries for funding to cause lawlessness? Why cause lawlessness when it is known that PF is going out of power? This is PF foolish sympathy buying from Zambians.

Why should the opposition deliberately cause violence ahead of 2021 when the opposition is winning the elections?

Let Kampyongo not start alarming the nation with weird unfounded statements meant to paint the opposition a gloomy picture of violence for PF to gain political mileage.

Let Kampyongo be warned that, that seat he comfortably enjoys coffee from, out of tax payers money will be hot for him after 2021.

We shall not fear but to soldier on and free the Country from thieves.