INTENSIFY BRANCH FORMATIONS IN LUSAKA CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY URGES UPND CHAIRMAN FOR SPECIAL DUTIES- WILLIAM BANDA

04/04_2021

UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Chairman for special duties William Banda this afternoon graced the formation of new party branches in Lusaka Central’s Kabulonga ward 16 organized by Mulelemwana executive.

Mr Banda who expressed delight at the occasion appealed to officials to go beyond mere gatherings but continue mobilising as 2021 is a must year which requires every vote to count.

“Go and mobilize your friends, families, workmates, neighbors and so on, help is on the way through Hakainde Hichilema our bally to transform the nation from the mess” he said.

And Lusaka Central Constituency aspiring candidate Mulambo Haimbe promised to work hard if people give him an opportunity to lead Lusaka Central Constituency.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Central constituency Vice Secretary for politics, Kasola Yasa urged new branch officials to work extra hard in recruiting more members to the party while focusing on vote protection.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM