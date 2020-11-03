INTENTIONS TO CHALLENGE ELIGIBILITY OF PRESIDENT LUNGU LIKELY TO CREATE CONSTITUTIONAL PROBLEMS.

Opposition Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba says intentions by some sections of society to challenge the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu or any other presidential candidate after nominations to contest the 2021 general elections is likely to create Constitutional problems.

Mr. Sinkamba explained that this is because nominations for presidential aspirants may be nullified and elections date would be re-scheduled.

And Mr. Sinkamba said failure to learn and pick lessons from the past on the constitution making process is depriving the country to have a constitution that speaks to the needs of the people.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sinkamba described the current crop of managers at the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) as the worst seen time in memorial.

Speaking when he featured on YAR FM’s social chatter programme this morning, Mr. Sinkamba alleged that the Constitutional Court did not do justice when it presided over the eligibility case which was presented before it by private citizens on president Lungu’ eligibility.

He also noted the need for adequate consultation on the constitution making process to make people appreciate proposals further calling his counterparts in the political arena as selfish individuals who only act for personal gain.