The Civil Society Constitution Agenda has encouraged opposition United Party for National Development Members of Parliament to report some Ministers to the Anti Corruption Commission for allegedly attempting to bribe them to vote for the controversial constitutional amendment bill number ten of 2019.

UPND Deputy Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa has indicated that the UPND lawmakers have evidence where some ministers were negotiating with opposition MPs to convince them to support bill ten and promising to buy them brand new V8 vehicle at Toyota Zambia.

Organization Chairperson Bishop John Mambo has told 5fm news that reporting to the ACC will expose corrupt ministers who want to remain in power using any possible means.