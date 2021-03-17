LONDON-(MaraviPost)-A Nigerian man living abroad has become homeless and sleeping in a freezing weather on the street after his White lover in UK threw him out of her house because he didn’t cook.

Another Nigerian man found the homeless man sleeping on a bench in a dirty area of the city, he recorded the incident as he inquired what happened.

The homeless man explained that he’s been with the white woman for five months and satisfies her in every way. However, on that fateful day, he was too tired to cook.

When she returned from work and asked why he had not cooked, he explained that he was tired and would do it later.

But she threw him and his belongings out of her house, causing him to sleep in the streets in freezing weather.

Watch the video below:.