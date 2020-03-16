Pressure has begun to mount on Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima to withdraw the suspension slapped on renowned Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa.

On Friday, the Judiciary through its Acting Registrar Prince Boniface Mwiinga announced the suspension of Mr Sangwa from appearing before any court until further notice.

But the America Bar Association has charged that the suspension of Mr. Sangwa without a hearing raises serious due process and freedom of expression concerns.

The Association wrote on Twitter that Mr. Sangwa has been a strong critic of proposed Constitutional amendments and has publicly questioned qualifications of appointed judges.

It says the UN Basic Principles on Lawyers stipulates that lawyers like other citizens are entitled to freedom of expression and to take part in matters of public interest.

“International standards also provide that only in exceptional circumstances must a lawyer be immediately suspended,” it said.

And UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers Diego García-Sayán said he strongly condemns the blatant violations of human rights against Mr Sangwa.

“Lawyers must be independent and preserve his lawyer’s professional and intellectual independence with regard to the courts and professional colleagues.”

Meanwhile, the The Southern African Human Rights Defenders Network says it is increasingly concerned at the failure of the ZambianJudiciary under the leadership of Chief Justice Mambilima to follow due process and comply with the right to a fair trial.

The Network said news of disbarring lawyer Mr Sangwa without a hearing come as a shock.

“SAHRDN urges Chief Justice Mambilima to do the right thing and withdraw the wrongful instruction by the registrar on Sangwa which has no legal basis. Otherwise there is a danger of serious loss of confidence by the public in the judiciary which is a threat to the rule of law.”

The Network says an independent and impartial judiciary is a pre-requisite for effective protection of human rights, civic space, strengthening of democracy.

“Not the first time for the ZambianJudiciary to show intolerance to legitimate criticism. Gregory Chifire is in exile after being targeted.