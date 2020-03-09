LUSAKA – 09/03/20

Hundreds of United Party for National Development women in Lusaka today took part in celebrations to mark the 2020 international women’s day under the theme: “I am Generational Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights” at the Lusaka show grounds graced by Republican President Edgar Lungu.

The Lusaka march was part of the several commemorations that the UPND women have taken part countrywide for the first since 2015.

The UPND regalia clad women who started their march from the party national secretariat attracted hundreds of curious onlookers along the Great East Road which included motorists and pedestrians who could not resist the urge to wave back at the UPND symbol.

The women who were led by the Lusaka provincial team sung songs of solidarity as they were joined by Katombora Member of Parliament Derrick Livune and his Sesheke counterpart Romeo Kangombe who carried the banner as they marched the five kilometre stretch.

The presence of the UPND women added colour to the day which the party has in the past shunned in protest against the hostile political environment in the country especially against the womenfolk perpetrated by PF cadres.

President Edgar Lungu, Gender Minister Elizabeth Phiri, service chiefs, NGOCC and several Lusaka residents could not resist the wave as the party entered the main arena of the show grounds to the applause from the public.

© UPND MEDIA TEAM