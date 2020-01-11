INTERNET DATA BUNDLES WILL GO UP IF ZICTA ABOLISHES EXPIRY TIME OF INTERNET DATA BUNDLES SAYS MTN.

Zambia’s giant Telecommunication Company MTN says attempts by ZICTA to abolish Expiry Time of Internet Data Bundles will have a negative effect on it’s user’s because data will be expensive.

The telecommunication Company says Business Demands that they make a little Profit through data bundles.

In a statement to Zambian Watch today, MTN stated that ZICTA must think through the planned Abolishment of Internet Data Bundles.

The Company is of the view that once the abolishment, Internet Data Bundles will be expensive to it’s customers.

ZICTA will announce a resolution to abolish Expiry Time of Internet Data Bundles for all networks in Zambia this year