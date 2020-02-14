UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the suspects in the gassing incidents who are already in police custody must be thoroughly interrogated within the confines of the law, so that they can disclose the people masterminding the heinous crimes.

Mr. Hichilema says President Edgar Lungu’s warning that they are closing in on the criminals alleged to be behind the gassing of people, while on the other hand offering huge sums of money to those with the information about the thugs, characterizes the tragic irony with which the PF has been governing the country.

He says the veiled political threat to an already threatened citizenry accelerates uncertainty, fear adding that this is a grave situation requiring a somber disposition than a wavering commitment.

Mr Hichilema has further called on members of the general public to refrain from acts of taking the law in their hands.

And addressing Parliament this morning, Vice President Inonge Wina has assured the nation that government will not allow anyone to instill fear among the citizens and a full report will be availed to the nation by Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo.

Meanwhile, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says Mr Hichilema should allow the law enforcement agencies to do their job.