Invest in your villages Mwaliteta tells PF ministers..

Richest ministers come from luapula , Muchinga and northern province but they have not invested in their provinces instead they have invested in Lusaka, even calling some place ati new kasama because were they come from it’s too primitive to invest imagine aii !!!

But when they go back home people welcomes them , so in short the poverty in these provinces is man made so that when they are bye election or general elections the one with money gets it all , please ba luapula and other provinces far north why do you want to be bribed by your own children ?

Ba luapula and Northern provinces those ministers you celebrate so much like to ma small God here in Lusaka they are nothing despite their investment. They are so cheap such that they have dragged your chiefs into partisan politics .

Your royal highnesses please tell your children who are ministers to start investing in your areas so that they can provide employment for your people than to come once when they are elections to bribe your people then leave them after winning to what for another elections,is that what you want sir your royal highnesses ? Anyway it s my observation thanks HRHs!!!!!