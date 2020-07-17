INVESTIGATE THE SOURCE OF THE PROPAGANDA ABOUT TERRORISM FUNDING IN RWANDA- KAPYANGA
…….. As he says, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has always preached peace both at home(Zambia) and abroad.
Mpika, 16Th July,2020
ZAMBIA has always enjoyed a cordial relationship with Rwanda and well respects the foreign relations that exist between the two countries. We have received with a heavy heart the primitive propaganda by the opposition purporting to bring the institution of the Presidency into absolute ridicule by alleging that President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been funding terrrorism acts in Rwanda.
It is against this background that we together with all patriotic Zambians condemn in strongest terms such behavior we wish to describe as not only being irresponsible but equally sacrilegious to the highest office of the land. We all know that President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has always preached peace locally, internationally and has more often than not denounced acts that have the capacity to bring forth civil unrest.
To therefore allege that our President could demean his office by opting to engage in acts of sponsoring a rebel leader in a foreign land is very unfortunate.
It is such unfounded allegations that have caused civil unrest between nations. We thus implore all the investigative wings to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to before the fangs of the law. They must also investigate the purported hired propaganda experts by the opposition and have them deported because their evil activities as we approach 2021 have the potential to cause civil unrest.
We have no shadow of doubt that these acts of sabotage are motivated by political desperation aimed at usurping power from a legitimately elected Head of State. Let the Zambian people judge this desperation among the political hooligans who would stop at nothing to ensure that they ascend to power using unfamiliar means.
Issued by:
Francis Robert Kapyanga
PF Provincial Youth Information and Publicity Secretary
Muchinga Province
Who told this Neanderthal that this issue has anything to with the opposition? No wonder Pf looks like a circus. The matter is in court and the rebel said this under oath imwe Bantu.
It is true, The man said under oath which means it was the “truth nothing else but the truth”. ECL may be speaking peace but he has allowed violence by ba PF. Action of Edgar speaks louder than his words. Just apologise to Zambian people. Don’t be like Cornelius Mweetwa who refused to apologise to Her honour. Mind you, ba PF, it is punishable in Zambia to refuse to apologise. I think it is in Bill 10″
Ba Kapyanga, we’ll forgive your ignorance because maybe you lack network coverage in Muchinga to keep in touch with International news. For goodness sake, learn to get accurate information before you start pointing fingers at innocent people! You are the same people who wanted to mislead the whole nation that the opposition was behind gassings when it was PF trying to frame the opposition. To date you can’t tell us who was behind the gassings that claimed over 50 innocent souls. Be careful! The Bible says do not bear false witness against anyone. That is Commandment number 9. The wages of this grievous sin is death! Who told you that the source of this Rwanda thing is our opposition in Zambia? Muleishiba utuntu!
A Rwandese Terrorist Suspect aka Sankara is the one you should ask about the source of his testimony. He is the one who made the submission under oath in a Rwandan Court! He is yet to be cross examined and the Rwandan Court is yet to pass judgement. Many International news networks like BBC, Sky News and CNN carried the confirmed story.
Meanwhile, our own FIC report has revealed activities of two foreign Nationals who registered a company in Zambia and doing forex transactions linked to terrorist activities in a named country. Your PF president has been warned not to associate himself with persons of dubious reputation internationally but he has been busy taking selfies with every Jim and Jack! Even if he is innocent, it’s very easy for the criminals he is associating himself to use his name to commit crime. The Bible says wise people choose friends wisely. Not everyone is your friend!
Rather than accusing the opposition, wait for the Court process to run it’s time. If someone calls you a thief and you know you are not, why should you be worried or unsettled? When you are innocent, the truth will speak for you. It’s only the guilty who panic when accusations come.
So chill Bwana Kapyanga!
What about those who were gassing citizens in the country. Who funded them?