INVESTIGATE THE SOURCE OF THE PROPAGANDA ABOUT TERRORISM FUNDING IN RWANDA- KAPYANGA

…….. As he says, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has always preached peace both at home(Zambia) and abroad.

Mpika, 16Th July,2020

By Smart Eagles 🦅

ZAMBIA has always enjoyed a cordial relationship with Rwanda and well respects the foreign relations that exist between the two countries. We have received with a heavy heart the primitive propaganda by the opposition purporting to bring the institution of the Presidency into absolute ridicule by alleging that President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been funding terrrorism acts in Rwanda.

It is against this background that we together with all patriotic Zambians condemn in strongest terms such behavior we wish to describe as not only being irresponsible but equally sacrilegious to the highest office of the land. We all know that President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has always preached peace locally, internationally and has more often than not denounced acts that have the capacity to bring forth civil unrest.

To therefore allege that our President could demean his office by opting to engage in acts of sponsoring a rebel leader in a foreign land is very unfortunate.

It is such unfounded allegations that have caused civil unrest between nations. We thus implore all the investigative wings to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to before the fangs of the law. They must also investigate the purported hired propaganda experts by the opposition and have them deported because their evil activities as we approach 2021 have the potential to cause civil unrest.

We have no shadow of doubt that these acts of sabotage are motivated by political desperation aimed at usurping power from a legitimately elected Head of State. Let the Zambian people judge this desperation among the political hooligans who would stop at nothing to ensure that they ascend to power using unfamiliar means.

Issued by:

Francis Robert Kapyanga

PF Provincial Youth Information and Publicity Secretary

Muchinga Province