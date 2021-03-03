INVESTIGATING WINGS PROBE VIDEOS OF PERCEIVED PF MEMBERS SPLASHING MONEY IN ONLINE VIDEOS

By Patricia Male and Lomphande Phiri

Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo has disclosed that law enforcement agencies have been activated to investigate the circulating videos of perceived patriotic front members showing off huge amounts of money.

Mr. Kampyongo says his Ministry has noted the social media videos and that the Zambia Police and Drug Enforcement Commission are actively on the ground investigating the matter.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr. Kampyongo has explained that the careless showing off of money is a breach of the law and has warned those behind this act that their days are numbered.

He adds that the ruling PF cannot condone such from genuine members of the party further warning that those engaging in such practices will face the wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned that all individuals seen dishing out money to the electorate will soon be brought to book.

And Mr. Kanganja tells Phoenix News that investigations into the matter where some perceived PF members are showing off money in online videos are underway.

