Investigations Extended To Over 32 Buses Hired To Ferry UPND Cadres.

The Zambia Police Service has instituted investigations with the view of impounding all the buses that could have been involved in ferrying cadres on Wednesday last week when UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was being questioned at Police headquarters in Lusaka.

During the commotion that ensued between the Police and the cadres, some unidentified people shot dead a State Prosecutor, Nsama Nsama Chipyoka, and a UPND cadre, Joseph Kaunda. The precision of the shooting, however, has led many to presume that those were not stray bullets but acts of snipers.

The Head of State has since directed the Inspector General to use every resource available to fully investigate the murders as quickly as possible. He must prepare the report by today, Monday, 28th December, 2020.

“Countrymen and Women, the deaths of these two Zambians would, certainly, have been avoided. But it seems we have cast aside our values as a country because we now believe politics or politicking must be our daily bread. We now believe it pays to spend time at Police Stations and Courts, as cheerleaders of politicians, even over cases that we know little or nothing about,” President Lungu lamented.

He said, even after being cautioned against going to the Police Station in this particular case, citizens, many in sponsored transport traversed there. In short, he bemoaned, “We have become pawns in other people’s games. Yesterday’s incidents were totally unnecessary to put it mildly. An individual, in his person, was called by the Police to answer charges, and yet we saw multitudes of uninvited citizens thronging the Police Station.”

Citizens must understand that noone is above the law. Not the Head of State, not Mr. Hichilema, not anybody. The Head of State reiterated, “As long as I am President, I will not allow anybody to usurp criminal justice.”

