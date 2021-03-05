Press Statement 5th March 2021

Cement Price Hike Investigation Concluded

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) wishes to bring

it to the attention of the public that it has been closely observing the operations of the market players in the Cement Market and did in fact institute

investigations into possible cartel conduct in January 2020.

To this effect, the Commission wishes to inform the public that it has now concluded its investigation involving the three (3) cement manufacturing

companies.

And will, in accordance with guidelines under the Competition and Consumer Protection Act No 24 of 2010, share the investigation findings with the involved

parties to ensure adherence to due process, consequently to which the Board of

Commissioners will adjudicate on the matter.

The Commission is alive to the high-level public interest in this matter and implores the public to exercise patience allowing the process to reach its logical

conclusion at which point, the determination of the Board will be duly communicated.

Issued by

Senior Public Relations Officer

Namukolo Kasumpa