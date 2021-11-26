By Chileshe Mwango

Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali says investigations are still underway to establish if the setting up of the national flag carrier, the Zambia Airways contained some corruption elements.

Mr. Tayali has told Parliament that government is also trying to establish what the previous government was trying to do with the launch of the national airline as they were three separate entities that had been established.

Meanwhile, Mr Tayali says the principal shareholder agreement between the Zambia government and Ethiopian Airlines will not be altered but that the Industrial Development Corporation –IDC- will ensure related issues are resolved before 1st December 2021 when the airline will make its maiden flight.

He has assured that government will ensure that Zambia does not lose out on its $16 million investment.