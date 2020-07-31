INVESTOR PULLS OUT OF SPRING TV

Lusaka Businessman and longtime business-media practitioner, Cliff Sichone has withdrawn his association and investor support to Spring Television.

On Wednesday, Spring Television ran a false story alleging that former Minister of Education, Mr. David Mabumba had died.

Spring Television has not apologized for the unethical error.

Cliff Kachinga Sichone wrote to the station management and stakeholders stating that:

“This is to let you know that I have disassociated myself from the proposed set up of Spring TV.”

“I have fundamentally disagreed with the conduct exhibited by the team and I forthwith have withdrawn my association and have nothing to do with the station.”

Spring Television has applied to the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) for a broadcast licence which has not been granted yet.

The station however continues to broadcast on facebook and other Social-media platforms.