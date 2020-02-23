The opposition UPND says the involvement of members from the ruling PF and some Police officers is not a coincidence, reports Martha Banda.

Secretary General Stephen Katuka charges that a political patty like PF which he allergies it has stolen public resources and impoverished it’s own people has no shame to do other criminal activities against it’s own citizens.

Katuka said this in a press release below.

PRESS STATEMENT

22nd February 2020

INVOLVEMENT OF PF OFFICIALS AND POLICE IN GASSING NOT A COINCIDENCE

We have noted a pattern and events in which a number of senior PF officials and some police officers have been arrested with some taken to court over the ongoing terror attacks against citizens.

So far it’s confirmed, PF provincial official on the Copperbelt has been taken to court after he was allegedly found in possession of various chemicals.

Information on the ground also indicates that the PF Mpika Mayor is on the run after being linked to the same programme while his Serenje counterpart was equally targeted by citizens.

There are also several incidents in which the Police uniforms have been found at some crime scenes over gassing incidents.

Police statement also indicate that the masterminder of this whole programme is currently in custody.

This is after mouths of political finger pointing in which the PF and their surrogates accused the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and the party leadership of being behind these crimes.

Indeed God is a living God and has a way of vindicating his children.

It cannot be a mere coincidence that a number of PF officials and some police officers have been arrested over the gassing of citizens.

Like we have said before, the levels of sophistication, execution, the the boldness in which these criminals have been doing the gassing even during broad day light plus the period in which the whole operation has gone pointed to a fully sponsored terror programme by people with state power and resources.

There has been arguments that the PF cannot injure it’s own citizens. But an evil regime such as that of the PF that has so far stolen lots of public resources and impoverished it’s own people has no shame to do other criminal activities against it’s own citizens.

From these terror acts that have linked the PF officials and state agents, citizens can judge for themselves how wicked the people holding power can be even to the extent of being linked to gassing it’s own people.

The PF government should be decisive in its actions against these terror attacks or they risk being put in the same boat as the Iraq government under late Saddam Hussain which gassed its own people.

Stephen Katuka

UPND Secretary General