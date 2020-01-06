Hackers claiming to be from Iran have taken control of an official American government site.

Users clicking on the American Federal Depository Library Programme (FDLP) were greeted with a ominous black hacked web page from ‘the Islamic Republic of Iran’.

On it is a picture of Donald Trump being hit in the face by an Iranian fist, with blood pouring from his mouth.

Below it are the words ‘Hacked by Iran Cyber Security Group Hackers’ and ‘this is only a small part of Iran’s cyber ability’ – with Iranian hackers claiming responsibility.

However a US government spokesperson admitted “there is no confirmation” that this is an Iranian cyber attack.

On the site the hackers added ‘we are always ready’ and ‘to be continued’. There is also the hash tag of ‘#hardrevenge’.

They posted: “This is message from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We will not stop supporting our friends in the regions, the oppressed people of Palestine, the oppressed people of Yemen, the people, and the Syrian government, the people and government of Iraq, the oppressed people of Bahrain, the true mujahideen resistance in Lebanon and Palestine.

“They will be supported by us.”

It comes hours after Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites “very hard” if Iran attacks Americans or US assets.

He was speaking days after a drone strike killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader.

The FDLP is a government programme created to make US federal publications available to the public at no cost.

Soon after users only got an ‘Error 520’ message when they tried to access the pages.

Sara Sendek, a spokesperson for DHS’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said: “We are aware the website of the Federal Depository Library Program (FDLP) was defaced with pro-Iranian,