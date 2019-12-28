ZAMBIANS angered by the government’s hiking of electricity tariffs and fuel prices have confronted President Edgar Lungu, giving him their piece of mind via his Facebook page.

On Thursday night, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) announced a 200 per cent hike in electricity tariffs to be effected on January 1, 2020 despite the country experiencing one of the worst power deficits in memory.

Zambians are having to put up with up to 15 hours of blackouts a day.

During a media event at State House last month, President Lungu said he did not know when load-shedding which began last June would end.

ERB also announced the hike in pump price for fuel.

Moments after the announcement, President Lungu posted a memory verse urging prayer on his Facebook page with no mention of the latest price increases.

“We Pray. ‘Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, to him glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout generations, forever and ever! Amen’ Ephesians 3:20-21,” wrote President Lungu.

But the responses to the President’s post were not quite as prayerful – they were furious and harsh-toned.

Louis Simakando – “We did not vote for you to be our religious leader. Your duty is not to help us build riches in heaven but rather to make our lives comfortable on earth particularly in Zambia. You can achieve this by ensuring that most Zambians can afford 3 meals a day. They can afford electricity. Fuel is reasonably priced. Creation of jobs. Job description is important. Kindly read proverbs 29:2 ‘When the righteous increase, the people rejoice, but when a wicked man rules, people groan’.”

Thelma Munroe – “Is this for comedy or what? Ine bashi Tasila (for me, Tasila’s father) you can’t washa me with this cosmetic stance. Only fools are still believing in these tuma stunts of hoodwinking Christians. Ine yayi (for me, no). We have serious issues then you quote scriptures please…Musanichimwise (don’t cause me to sin)!!!!”

Kalumba Bashi Ariel – “Imwe why did FTJ declare Zambia as Christian Nation? Mwamona nomba it has become a hiding place!”

Tabitha Mulilo – “Prayers without action is nothing at a time like this, this post is just infuriating the citizens of this beautiful country. With all due respect your excellence (sic) I think it’s best to just totally keep quiet like you always do…people are upset and no amount of prayer will calm us down.”

Ruth Mulinda – “Sometimes I wonder what we did as a nation to deserve a leader like you but I strongly believe that one day God will give us a very caring leader not a leader who pretends to be what he is not on facebook meanwhile in real life he is biting his poor citizens.”

Sika Musonda – “You lack love for this country Mr President. You and your disciples are not Patriots! You are razing every little progress we had made in the past decade.”

Adams WaYesu Sasintha Banda – “I always agree to your prayers, but this one it’s like fooling us now!! if you’re a caring father speak out about the increase of Fuel and electricity!!! for me you’re weak mwe!! So Dollar was in readiness for the increases?? honestly you couldn’t tell your people to wait till January? Mfwiti za kanthu!!”

Levy Ngombe – “No vote of sympathy this time. You are busy blackmailing us with fake prayers and scriptures whilst on the other side, you are inflicting us with more pain by hiking on fuel and electricity. The fall of a merciless leader makes people jubilant.”

Mwango Chisala Fynn – “Who ever manages this account i know it’s not bakateka, please mwilashenteka Lesa. Pray with sincerity, not with one eye closed and the other open.”

Rose Tembo – “Clearly God is not answering your prayers. Things are just getting bad. Just after the kwacha improves slightly, you increase fuel. Work done zero….”

Richard Mukelabai Ngenda – “Our humble leader. Advising us to be praying while you are creating so much chaos to our country. You are clearly working against our prayers and making a mock of us citizens. Please step down ngati vinthu vakanga. Let others try twapapata. We know we voted for you to complete a term but if things ain’t mushe, there’s a possibility of you resigning /stepping down. Don’t wait for people to stand against you before you can think otherwise. God bless Zambia.”

By press time, President Lungu did not respond to any of the comments.