Iris apologises to “husband” over semi nude photos with another guy

IRIS Kaingu has apologised to her husband for her semi nude photos with another guy which says we’re posted without her consent.

Until her Facebook post this afternoon, Iris Kaingu had never been known to have had a husband.

“I innocently took pictures at my home like any body else. Branko vukovic posted a picture with me in it for clout without my consent,” she wrote.

“I apologize to very one especially my husband,my Lion, he doesn’t deserve this type of disrespect,” she added.

The Mwandi Constituency PF aspirant says her political career means a lot to her and that’s why sha has worked so hard to build it.

She noted that “God made us to spread love and light and not take advantage of each for opportunity.”

“I’m just trying to serve my people,” wrote Iris.

Kalemba