IRIS ATTACKS HH AGAIN, “BALLY PREPARED TO LOSE AND NOT TO RULE”

PF Mwandi losing candidate Iris Kaingu has attacked President Hakainde Hichilema again saying the President never expected to win elections. Speaking in Lusaka today after attending a PF meeting for all losing ex ruling party candidates, Ms Kaingu said HH never expected to win the 12th August Elections no wonder he has taken time to choose his cabinet. “Bally only prepared to petition, he never prepared to rule. I believe he was shocked that the ECZ declared him winner. Look, he is depending on people who were appointed by President Lungu to ran the country”.

Meanwhile, Iris said President HH should start fixing things as he promised instead of complaining.