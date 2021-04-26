IRIS DECLARES MWANDI 100% BEHIND ECL

PF official Candidate for Mwandi Constituency Iris Kaingu says she enjoyed 100% support in the Constituency and it was not possible that she could lose the seat to the opposition.

“I want to thank the Patriotic Front for considering me as their Candidate for Mwandi Constituency, Western Province,” Ms Kaingu said.

Speaking on Hot FM Breakfast Show, Kaingu said the people of Mwandi were lucky that she was standing to redeem them as their saviour because the incumbent MP had not done a lot for Mwandi.

“My father Dr. Michael Kaingu who is the former Minister of Education did a lot for the Constituency and I will endeavour to continue his legacy,” she said.

Ms. Kaingu also took a strong at the incumbent MP, Hon. Sililo Mutaba, who she said wasted the last five years by doing nothing for the Constituency.

“Hon. Mutaba has failed to lobby Government for development and also failed to utilize Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for the development of the area,” she said.

She also said she chose the Patriotic Front because President Lungu’s leadership was inclusive and was a father figure to the nation.- Dynamic Analysis